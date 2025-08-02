The New Orleans Saints have re-signed 28-year-old offensive lineman Shane Lemieux, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The move comes alongside the placement of guard Nick Saldiveri on Injured Reserve. Lemieux, who has experience at both guard and center, adds depth and versatility to the Saints’ offensive line.

Originally selected by the New York Giants in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, Lemieux has played five seasons in the NFL. Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 310 pounds, the veteran lineman has appeared in 25 career games with 16 starts, 12 at left guard and 4 at center, for both the Giants (2020–2023) and the Saints (2024).

Lemieux joined the Saints on April 29, 2024, and after a brief release on August 27, was re-signed to the practice squad before being promoted to the active roster on September 25. He played in seven games in the 2024 season, starting four of them at center.

Article Continues Below

Before entering the NFL, Lemieux was a standout at the University of Oregon, where he started 52 consecutive games from 2016 to 2019. He was a two-time first-team All-Pac-12 selection and earned second-team All-American honors from both the Associated Press and Sporting News in 2019.

Lemieux seemed to be hitting the ground running in 2020, starting nine games as a rookie, but it’s been one setback after another with injuries ever since. He missed most of the 2021 season after undergoing patellar tendon surgery. A toe injury limited him in 2022. In 2023, he tore his biceps, which once again cut his season short. That year, he played just 27 snaps and allowed only one pressure before the team placed him on injured reserve.

Healthy again and back in black and gold, Lemieux brings a veteran presence and some position flexibility, just what the Saints might need to weather the storm heading into the 2025 season.