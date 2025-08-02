LSU football boosted its 2026 class on defense to start August. This time landing a homegrown defensive lineman and new four-star addition.

Deuce Geralds added to the Tigers' growing college football recruiting class Saturday. He enters into what On3/Rivals vice president Steve Wiltfong called “arguably the top defensive line haul in America” for LSU.

Head coach Brian Kelly and his coaching staff indeed have brought new muscle in the trenches. DeAnthony Lafayette is one notable July recruiting win for LSU. Choosing the Tigers over Miami on July 10.

But again, LSU delivered consecutive DL additions to kick off August. Lafayette, Louisiana native Darryus McKinley committed on Friday. He spurned three different Southeastern Conference powers in the process: Tennessee, Texas and Florida, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals.

LSU featured four different DLs ranked in the top 10 nationally. All under incoming defensive line coach Kyle Williams.

How LSU won over homegrown talent

The Collins Hill High star Geralds didn't take long to reveal why LSU won him over. Speaking with Wiltfong about his decision to stay in the Bayou.

“It’s my hometown. I have family there,” he began. “I just want to come back home and turn up Baton Rouge and the 225 and I want to be part of that.”

While he's a Suwanee, Georgia native, he grew up idolizing LSU. Since he was born in Baton Rouge.

“I’ve been wanting to be part of that since I was a little kid. To be part of it now is a blessing and dream come true,” he said.

He's bringing a 6-foot-1, 270-pound presence to the LSU trenches. Geralds emerged as one of the nation's most coveted interior defensive line prospects. He reeled in 55 reported scholarship offers — with defending national champion Ohio State among his opportunities.

But LSU continues to build out an impressive defensive line bound to terrorize quarterbacks in the SEC. And across the nation on Saturdays.

LSU even secured a massive five-star win for the other trenches. Grabbing tackle Lamar Brown on July 10. He even shares a Baton Rouge connection with the new DL commit Geralds.