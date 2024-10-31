The Boston Celtics suffered a 135-132 overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday to drop to 4-1 on the season, and star Jaylen Brown took the blame, saying he has to be better and that he let the second unit, specifically Payton Pritchard and Neemias Queta down.

“Try to figure out how to get some stops, just get out in transition,” Jaylen Brown said, via Justin Turpin of WEEI. “Felt like we had a lot of good looks tonight. We didn't really shoot the ball. Was just our energy we just, lackluster. A lot of that was on me. I gotta be better for my guys, just converting at the rim, simple stuff, making open shots. But that second group, they battled back. Helped us get back into the game in the fourth quarter. Payton (Pritchard), Neemy (Neemias Queta), Neemy played great. Neemy played awesome tonight and gave us a chance.”

Brown ended up scoring 25 points on the night with six rebounds and five assists, but he shot 11-of-30 from the field and 1-of-11 from three. He took the most shots in the game and simply was not efficient enough to get the win. However, it is scary that the Celtics went to overtime and were beaten by just three points in the game even with Brown's performance. It shows how good this Celtics team is, and what needs to go wrong against a good team for them to lose. A 4-1 start is still good and the Celtics have every chance to repeat last season's dominance.

Celtics look to rebound from Pacers loss

After the loss to the Pacers, the Celtics will play back-to-back games on the road against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday and Saturday. There is some young talent on the Hornets, but the Celtics are undoubtedly heavy favorites in those matchups. The Celtics being 6-1 after those two games is very much in play. After those two games, Boston will play a road game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday before returning home for two games against the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets next week.

Given Brown's track record, it is not worth worrying about his performance against the Celtics. It would not be surprising to see him come out with two good performances against the Hornets this weekend. It will be interesting to see if their depth players can keep up the performances from the loss against the Pacers.