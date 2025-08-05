The Green Bay Packers have had a busy offseason, making some savvy additions to try to turn a playoff team into a Super Bowl contender. The Packers' defense was solid in the 2024 season but had some questions in the secondary, which may have motivated to bring in Nate Hobbs this offseason.

Unfortunately, the Packers recently got some tough injury news regarding Hobbs during training camp.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN reported that Hobbs “underwent knee surgery over the weekend,” and is expected to miss the remainder of training camp, but that he “could be back for the regular-season opener Sept. 7 against the Detroit Lions.”

Domovsky also reported that “the surgery was to repair a partial meniscus tear. The surgery took place Saturday at 7 a.m. and did not include any other complications, according to one source.”

Per reports, Hobbs likely could have played through the injury, but it may have gotten worse as the season progressed, which motivated the decision to get the surgery done now.

Hobbs was signed to a 4-year, $48 million contract by the Packers this offseason after spending the previous four years with the Las Vegas Raiders.

A tough break for the Packers

Article Continues Below

Green Bay fans will certainly be hoping that Hobbs is indeed ready to go when the season gets underway on September 7, as the Packers will be taking on one of the league's highest octane offenses in the Detroit Lions that afternoon.

However, especially with knee procedures, it's generally better to be safe than sorry, so it's unlikely that Hobbs will be cleared to play until he is fully recovered from the surgery.

The Packers are entering a season filled with expectations after two straight postseason appearances under quarterback Jordan Love. Last year, the Packers were escorted out of the Wild Card round by the eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles in blowout fashion, bringing to an end a frustrating season marred by injuries, including multiple suffered by Love.

In any case, as previously mentioned, the Packers' 2025 season is slated to get underway on September 7 at home against the NFC North divisional rival Detroit Lions.