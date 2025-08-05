The Denver Broncos are ready to get back to the playoffs during the 2025 NFL season. Denver made some aggressive moves this offseason to upgrade their defense. They are also counting on Bo Nix to elevate his game during his sophomore season.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix explained the biggest area of improvement that he's been working on ahead of the 2025 season.

“I can actually see and react on my end to a defense now. And I’m not seeing and reacting to what our play is,” Nix said via the Scoop City podcast on Tuesday. “So like, break the huddle, you usually got a cadence, a motion, the play, footwork, and then you got to look at the defense last. So now all of that other stuff before the actual play, I kind of feel like it’s second nature and I’m not really thinking as much. I can go faster, I can get my eyes in the right spot on defense and than usually that’s where your reaction time and the physical part of the game speeds up and you look a little bit better.”

Nix had an incredible rookie season, putting himself in the conversation for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

If Nix can take his game to another level in 2025, the Broncos could become a dangerous team in the AFC. Especially if they get some help from their upgraded defense.

Sean Payton is excited about Bo Nix's second season with Broncos

Article Continues Below

Broncos head coach Sean Payton is thrilled that he's found his next franchise quarterback.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini revealed a hilarious voicemail that she received from Payton about Nix in a recent interview.

“You understand why he does the things he does and how he operates and when he’s in love,” Russini said on Monday on The Bill Simmons Podcast. “And he’s in love with this team right now. Like even this summer. Coach reached out to me a few times checking in and I missed the call, which you know, how do you miss a head coach calling you but it happens. And he just left me a voicemail. I got to see if I still have it. I don’t have a message it’s just a beep and it’s just Sean Payton going, ‘I love my Q’ and he hangs up.”

Russini made it clear that Payton's hype for Bo Nix seems to be genuine and is not “coach talk.”

It will be exciting to see how Nix looks when the 2025 NFL season kicks off in just one month.