At 9-2 on the season so far, the Boston Celtics are once again looking like the favorites to emerge out of the East and contend for back-to-back NBA Championships. Franchise star Jayson Tatum is already picking up where he left off as one of the best players in the league and he's been doing so in his latest creation from Jordan Brand, the signature Jordan Tatum 3.

Globally releasing in October 2024, the Jordan Tatum 3 has already seen several new iterations worn by Tatum in action for the Boston Celtics. There are currently three colorways that have released to the public, but Jayson Tatum has countless custom PE's that he's been breaking out during games. It'll be an exciting next few months to see which editions will see wider general releases.

Jordan Tatum 3

During one of the Celtics' recent games against the Brooklyn Nets, Jayson Tatum laced up this new grey version of the Tatum 3. The shoes are done in a dark cement grey color with black contrasting details. The shoes feature floral paisley stitching across the uppers to create a clean and unique pattern. The shoes are finished with black laces, green glow outsole pods, and finally a gold Jordan Jumpman logo near the toe.

The Celtics defeated the Brooklyn Nets 108-104. Jayson Tatum led all players with 33 points while adding nine rebounds, six assists, and two steals en route to a “player of the game” performance.

The second pair worn in Tatum's most recent performance came against the Milwaukee Bucks. Jayson Tatum rocked a Marquette University colorway featuring the classic powder blue and yellow scheme of the Golden Eagles. Days prior, the Marquette Basketball teams were seen wearing these as well, a generous gift from their sponsors over at Jordan Brand.

Tatum led his team once again with 31 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists during the 113-107 win over Milwaukee. Late in the game, Tatum sprained his ankle during a closeout against Giannis Antetokounmpo and is listed as ‘questionable' heading into their upcoming matchup.

What do you think of these Jordan Tatum 3 colorways? Would you like to see either of these release?