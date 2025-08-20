Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum has enjoyed parts of his summer, spending time with his son, Deuce, while on vacation, amidst rehabbing from his torn Achilles, which ended his season in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks. Tatum is doing everything in his power to get back to the floor, he said, while updating Celtics fans on how his rehab is going.

Tatum's first six weeks of rehab were undoubtedly the toughest six weeks of his life, per NBA's X, formerly Twitter.

“Rehab is tedious, man. It's six days a week. It's starting to get a little better. I'm out of the boot now. Better days ahead,” Tatum said. “I just try to take it one day at a time. You've got to be resilient. That first six weeks of this was probably the toughest six weeks of any point in my life. I just had to accept it and realize it happened, and now, I gotta do everything in my power to get back to who I was and get back to playing.”

While the Celtics haven't set a timetable for Tatum's return, the 2024 NBA Finals champion has a chance to make a comeback before the end of the 2025-26 campaign. Given that he suffered the injury in May's Game 4 of the Celtics' Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Knicks, Tatum's chances of playing the subsequent season increase compared to Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who ruptured his Achilles tendon in late June.

However, it all depends, of course, on how Tatum's body responds throughout rehab.

Jayson Tatum visits Patriots amid rehab ahead of Celtics season

Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum stopped by the Patriots' practice facility during his Achilles rehab, a positive sign for Celtics fans as he was seen moving on his own without a walking boot. Tatum, who was skipping steps while walking up a flight of stairs, told Patriots starting quarterback Drake Maye, “he's getting better,” per Boston Herald's Zach Cox.

Granted, Tatum suffered the devastating Achilles injury before his 28th birthday. Still, he has an increased chance of recovering quicker compared to an older player, such as Blazers veteran Damian Lillard, 35, who suffered his left Achilles injury in Game 4 of the Bucks' first-round series against the Pacers. Lillard will most likely miss all of the 2025-26 campaign, while Celtics fans are hopeful to see Tatum return toward the end of the regular season.