Earlier this week, Boston Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown‘s father Marselles was arrested in Las Vegas for attempted murder, as reported by TMZ. The publication reported that the elder Brown “was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a youth football coach in a dispute over a parking spot.”

The incident reportedly went down at the All American Park in Las Vegas when the victim was stabbed in the stomach, after which the suspect fled the scene but was later tracked down and taken into custody.

The victim was taken into surgery at a nearby hospital and his condition is currently unknown.

TMZ also reported that “Jaylen doesn't have a close relationship with his father and was unaware of the arrest or incident.”

Marselles Brown is a former professional boxer.

The news comes amid what has been a turbulent offseason for Brown and the Celtics, who parted ways with several key pieces, including 2024 champions Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, in an attempt to get under the dreaded second apron.

Jaylen Brown will likely be called upon to do a lot of the heavy lifting in the 2025 season with his co-star Jayson Tatum sidelined with an Achilles injury he suffered in the playoffs vs the New York Knicks, one that will likely keep him out for the entirety of the 2025-26 season.

Brown has established himself as one of the elite wings in the NBA today and won both the Eastern Conference Finals and NBA Finals MVP awards during the Celtics' title run a year ago.

He's also become known for his work in the Boston community, helping to revitalize underserved areas and raise awareness about various issues.

The Celtics' 2025-26 season is set to begin on October 22 at home against the divisional rival Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET. Preseason will start a few weeks before that.