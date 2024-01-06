Kristaps Porzingis poses so many problems for the Celtics' opponents, and Jayson Tatum credited him for doing so.

The Boston Celtics made some winning moves this past offseason to try and take a core that fell short in the playoffs for the past few years to another level. They even sacrificed core pieces of last season's 57-win team to do so, trading away Marcus Smart, the team's heart and soul, for Kristaps Porzingis, and then they dealt away Robert Williams III and reigning Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon for Jrue Holiday.

While the addition of Holiday essentially gave the Celtics their Smart replacement (an upgrade, even), it's Porzingis' arrival that is giving Boston a different dimension than they've had in the past. Porzingis is a true unicorn, a top-tier rim protector who is so versatile on the offensive end that he poses a mismatch problem for 90 percent of the association.

Following the Celtics' 126-97 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night, Jayson Tatum pointed out how much Kristaps Porzingis has elevated the quality of the team by simply being as tall as he is.

“KP. [last year], we didn’t have a 7'4 guy that we can throw the ball to when they switch. He can make the right play, score every time. It's tough,” Tatum said in his postgame presser, via Noa Dalzell of SB Nation's Celtics Blog. “Add that guy, we just got so many more weapons. I think KP is a big part of why it's hard to guard us.”

Jayson Tatum credits Kristaps Porzingis for helping making this Celtics team so tough to guard. “Last year, we didn’t have a 7 ‘4 guy on the floor” pic.twitter.com/8WytmXO2a3 — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzellNBA) January 6, 2024

Indeed, if there's something that can't be taught in the NBA, it's size. And for Kristaps Porzingis to be that tall (he's listed at 7'3, unlike what Jayson Tatum said) and that skilled? That is a recipe for success in a sport that has always favored skilled size.

And with the likes of Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday flanking Porzingis? The Celtics are such a nightmare to game plan against and an even greater terror to play on the hardwood. There's a reason why the Celtics have the second-best offense in the NBA and the second-best defense — which, overall, makes them the best team in the league in terms of record and net rating.