Celtics star Jayson Tatum loved Gilbert Arenas' stint with the Wizards and Warriors a lot that he got Agent Zero's jersey number.

A lot of all-time greats have used the number 0 in their jerseys. Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, and even Robert Parish donned the double zeros during his time. All of these players have created a significant impact on the lives of current stars. But, Jayson Tatum knew who he was inspired by before even playing for the Boston Celtics system. He took inspiration from Agent Zero, Gilbert Arenas, during his time with the Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors. Tatum unveiled why in his latest statement, via NBA TV.

“Gilbert Arenas, that's why I wear the number zero,” was the statement that explained why the Celtics star donned his number.

Notably, Arenas was a beast during his time while wearing the number. Throughout his time with the Wizards, he averaged 25 points on a relatively solid 42.2% clip from all three levels of scoring. His stint with the Warriors was also fruitful with the zero. He notched 15.6 points per game which is where the Celtics superstar could have taken inspiration from.

As of the moment, it is not just the jersey numbers that Jayson Tatum has learned to imitate from Arenas. Rather, he is already a walking bucket like Agent Zero and looks to be better as his prime goes by. He is currently averaging 27.7 a game which notched the Celtics the second-best Eastern Conference record so far. Idolizing players may not just mean carrying their legacy through one's jersey. But, it could also be symbolic of bringing their style of play to the current era.