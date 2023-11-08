The Miami Heat won two titles with LeBron James in South Beach. Now Gilbert Arenas is firing back at critics of James' time in Miami.

The Miami Heat won two championships with LeBron James as the captain of the ship in South Beach. The man known as ‘King James' entered South Florida with big expectations for winning even more titles.

Still, fans couldn't help but be satisfied by what the ‘Kid from Akron' accomplished during his time with Dwyane Wade, Erik Spoelstra, Chris Bosh and company.

Recently, hoops pundit Stephen A. Smith called out James for comments on his time with Miami. According to Stephen A., James would not have been the same player if he hadn't spent the time he did with Wade and company.

James is still regarded as basketball royalty according to current Heat superstar Jimmy Butler, who paid him the ultimate compliment recently. He is being hunted as big game prey by the likes of Dillon Brooks and other young players who still consider him to be the top prize in the game despite his age at 38 years old.

On Tuesday, former Wizards star and current NBA analyst Gilbert Arenas shared his own two cents on the topic of whether James would be the same player if he had gone to Miami or not.

Arenas said he believes that James was a much bigger part of Heat culture, and the Heat's championship winning ways, than most people are willing to admit.

"Before LeBron [James] got [to Miami], 1st round loss, 15-67, 1st round loss… Then LeBron got there and they went to the championship… When LeBron left, no playoffs. Did he take the Heat Culture with him?" — Gilbert Arenas 👀 (via @GilsArenaShow)pic.twitter.com/wsGLqobOU7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 7, 2023

“This is such a lazy take,” one fan said in response.

“They were one game away from the Eastern Conference Finals the season he left, despite Bosh being out with blood clots,” another fan added.

As the years march on the fact remains that James' time in Miami helped him to become one of the most successful players in the history of the young NBA franchise, a franchise that has won two titles with James and one without him.