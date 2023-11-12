Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum had his coaches' back as Joe Mazzulla took flak for his decision to challenge a call during their blowout win.

Why are the Boston Celtics so good? While the talent is obviously there, a team is only as good as their coach. We've seen many talented teams fall apart due to bad coaching. However, Joe Mazzulla has made Boston better than just the sum of their parts. His style of coaching has the team consistently competing for a title year in and year out.

His style of coaching can make some enemies. Mazzulla is relentless, and he'll coach a game like he's coaching a playoff game. Whether he's down by 20 or up by 20, he'll coach the same way. That's exactly what happened during the Celtics' win against the Toronto Raptors.

Despite being up by as much as 30 points with three minutes left, Mazzulla still decided to challenge a foul call against the Celtics. That was not appreciated by Dennis Schroder, who called out Mazzulla's move as disrespectful. In response, Jayson Tatum defended his coach's actions, per Jared Weiss.

“Jayson Tatum on Mazzulla coaching hard late in blowouts: “He mentioned that after the game that those minutes…when we’re up 25, those are just as important for those guys that don’t usually get the opportunity to play. Those minutes matter to them and they matter to us.””

Indeed, garbage time is when a team's end-of-bench players get to strut their stuff in a real NBA game. While challenging a call in garbage time seems meaningless, at the end of a day, a coach will do what it takes to win. Besides, it would be also disrespectful for Mazzulla to let his guard down and not defend his players just because they're up by double-digits. That's one way to quickly lose a locker room.