9 fan theories on what caused Ime Udoka’s looming suspension

boston celtics, ime udoka

On Wednesday night, the NBA world was rocked yet again. This time it was not a ground breaking trade. Instead it was a ‘Woj Bomb’ of a different kind. ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action and lengthy suspension from the team.

However, he did not include any details as to why this would be happening. That left basketball and Celtics fans to take guesses of their own. Some of them are truly hilarious, while others took a more practical or financial approach.

Some of the theories had a bit of a darker overtone.

But many people decided to take the direct comic approach to the story.

Interestingly, approximately an hour before Wojnarowski sent his ‘Woj Bomb,’ a fan account appeared to point to this happening.

The burner account “juan benet ramsey” tweeted that if one person could never get fired for sleeping around, it is Ime Udoka. That has got a lot of traction online considering the timing of that tweet. But of course, that is still pure speculation.

Udoka finished his first season as Celtics head coach and led the team all the way to the NBA Finals. He easily could have won NBA Coach of the Year, and you could argue he should have. The Celtics were under .500 in January before taking off. It was thought early on that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown could not play together. The superstars obviously put that sentiment to bed, with the help of Udoka.

 

