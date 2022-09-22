9 fan theories on what caused Ime Udoka’s looming suspension

On Wednesday night, the NBA world was rocked yet again. This time it was not a ground breaking trade. Instead it was a ‘Woj Bomb’ of a different kind. ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action and lengthy suspension from the team.

However, he did not include any details as to why this would be happening. That left basketball and Celtics fans to take guesses of their own. Some of them are truly hilarious, while others took a more practical or financial approach.

Udoka every time tatum was messing up his parlays in the finals pic.twitter.com/13R3VonU1f — Keval (@cableman0) September 22, 2022

It would be hilarious if Ime Udoka led a finals run while running up his FanDuel account. — Ahmed/The Ears/Symba Fan🇸🇴 (@big_business_) September 22, 2022

Ime udoka had 26-leg parlays going on fanduel — Alex (@Rapsfuckingsuck) September 22, 2022

Some of the theories had a bit of a darker overtone.

Udoka told Pritchard to take out Jimmy’s knees — Optimistic Austin (@ChefTrillie_) September 22, 2022

I would’ve suspended Udoka in the Finals for playing drop coverage on Steph — 👺 (@mo_the_african) September 22, 2022

Ime Udoka and Miles Bridges being felons was not on my 2022 bingo card https://t.co/NAOpZDXkFP — Hornets Superfan (@SuperfanHornets) September 22, 2022

But many people decided to take the direct comic approach to the story.

Steph curry when he asks Ayesha why she follow Celtics coach ime udoka on Instagram and she starts stuttering pic.twitter.com/EoE1DuAWYX — John (@iam_johnw) September 22, 2022

Ime Udoka reportedly double-dipped his chips multiple times at the Celtics Christmas Party. He is now facing a serious suspension. (Per @wojespn) pic.twitter.com/UpE7oP07f0 — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) September 22, 2022

Interestingly, approximately an hour before Wojnarowski sent his ‘Woj Bomb,’ a fan account appeared to point to this happening.

if there’s one person who will never get fired for sleeping around, it’s ime udoka — juan benet ramsey (@hijab_creator) September 22, 2022

The burner account “juan benet ramsey” tweeted that if one person could never get fired for sleeping around, it is Ime Udoka. That has got a lot of traction online considering the timing of that tweet. But of course, that is still pure speculation.

Udoka finished his first season as Celtics head coach and led the team all the way to the NBA Finals. He easily could have won NBA Coach of the Year, and you could argue he should have. The Celtics were under .500 in January before taking off. It was thought early on that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown could not play together. The superstars obviously put that sentiment to bed, with the help of Udoka.