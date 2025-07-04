Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce believes in the incredible scoring talent he displayed throughout his Hall of Fame career in the NBA.

Pierce caught wind of LeBron James' comments about Kevin Durant during his Mind The Game podcast. He named Durant as the most equipped scorer in NBA history.

The Celtics legend understood James' reasoning towards Durant's elite talent. However, he was more confident in his own ability to be the best pure scorer in league history.

“I was probably the best pure scorer in the history of the NBA. I was pretty equipped…I need to be in this conversation.”

How Paul Pierce succeeded throughout NBA career

Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce (34) drives the ball against Miami Heat small forward Shane Battier (31) during the second half in game four of the Eastern Conference finals of the 2012 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. The Celtics defeated the Heat in overtime 93-91.
David Butler II-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

Paul Pierce left a strong impact throughout his 19-year career in the NBA, especially with the Celtics.

Throughout 1,343 appearances, Pierce averaged 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He shot 44.5% from the field, including 36.8% from beyond the arc, and 80.6% from the free-throw line.

Pierce earned 10 NBA All-Star selections and four All-NBA selections during his best years with the Celtics, going from 2001 to 2012. He led them to their first NBA title since 1986, winning NBA Finals MVP after beating the Los Angeles Lakers in six games during the 2008 NBA Finals.

Pierce played with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers for the last four years of his career. He continued to have memorable moments, getting a clutch block for the Nets in Game 7 of their 2014 first-round series against the Toronto Raptors and a game-winning shot for the Wizards in Game 3 of their 2015 East Semis series against the Atlanta Hawks.

While he may not have had a big resume like other stars from his time, Pierce left his mark on the league as one of the best scorers they had the grace of experiencing.

