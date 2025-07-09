Injuries to the starting rotation has been the main story of the Los Angeles Dodgers' season. Despite having only Yoshinobu Yamamoto to consistently rely on, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has used a cagey strategy led his team back to the top of the league. However, things got easier for him after Tyler Glasnow made his return against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

Both Glasnow and Blake Snell have missed a couple months of Los Angeles' 2025. The latter will make his first rehab start on Thursday in the minor leagues. Luckily for Roberts, Glasnow did not skip a beat in his return. He needed 85 pitches to make it through five innings against a good Brewers offense.

Outside of three walks, the former All-Star did well for the Dodgers in his return, according to Los Angeles Times writer Jack Harris. His command was the only point of concern that Roberts needs to keep an eye on moving forward. After Brandon Woodruff impressed for Milwaukee on Sunday, Glasnow took a page out of his book.

Now that Glasnow is back and Snell is well on his way, the Dodgers could go from a challenge to almost insurmountable. Assuming that Shohei Ohtani continues to build his way back into his normal workload on the mound, Los Angeles' rotation will feature four former All-Stars. On top of that, two of them are former Cy Young Award winners(Snell and Clayton Kershaw).

Ohtani and the rest of the Dodgers did not give Glasnow much run support on Wednesday. Despite that, Roberts' offense is one of the best in the league. After winning the World Series in 2024, Los Angeles does not appear to be affected by any championship hangover. However, they need everything they can get from Glasnow and the rest of their starters to get there again.

Glasnow's performance off the injured list is encouraging for Roberts and the Dodgers' fanbase. If he gets back to his former self, Los Angeles could easily find themselves back in the Fall Classic.