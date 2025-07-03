The 2025 NBA Draft had just concluded, and teams are hoping that their selections and moves have helped their respective causes. It's safe to say that the draft is one of the best ways to upgrade a roster. And throughout NBA history, some of the moves on draft day have immediately led to championship runs. For this piece, let's take a look at 6 NBA Draft moves that quickly led to a championship.

Warriors draft Jamaal Wilkes

It's not so often that a rookie plays a major role for a playoff contender. However, the Golden State Warriors certainly found a blue-chip rookie in Jamaal Wilkes, after selecting him with the 11th overall pick in the first round of the 1974 NBA Draft.

The UCLA standout went on to win the NBA Rookie of the Year honors after a solid first year in the league. He put up 14.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. But more importantly, Wilkes also played an instrumental role in helping the Warriors secure the NBA championship during his first year.

In the 1975 NBA playoffs, Wilkes averaged 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. Despite the bright lights of the postseason, he consistently answered the call in providing offense for Golden State. In fact, the 1975 NBA Rookie of the Year winner even exploded for 26 points in the second-round series opener against the Chicago Bulls.

Celtics trade for Kevin McHale and Robert Parish

The Boston Celtics are arguably the best franchise when it comes to making draft day trades. Back at the 1980 NBA Draft, Red Auerbach opted to ship away first-round picks Joe Barry Carroll and Rickey Brown to the Golden State Warriors in return for third overall pick Kevin McHale and Robert Parish.

Fast-forward, the trade ended up as one of the most lopsided exchanges in NBA history in favor of Boston. Both Parish and McHale became vital pieces alongside Larry Bird. Thanks to the iconic trio, the Celtics captured three NBA titles in the 80s, the first of which came in the 1980-81 season.

To make matters worse for the Warriors, Carroll and Brown never impacted the game the same way Parish and McHale did. Also, both McHale and Parish became eventual basketball Hall of Famers.

Celtics trade for Ray Allen and Glen Davis

Speaking of the Celtics, the team went through consecutive underwhelming seasons in the 2000s. However, it was during the 2007 offseason that started to turn things around for the decorated franchise.

The team kicked off their offseason at the 2007 NBA Draft when they packaged Delonte West, Wally Szczerbiak, and fifth pick Jeff Green of the draft to the Seattle Supersonics. In return, Boston received sharpshooter Ray Allen and 35th pick Glen Davis.

Allen was the outside shooter that the team badly needed to space the floor. On the other hand, Davis injected some much-needed size for the Celtics' frontcourt. Shortly after, the Celtics acquired Kevin Garnett, and the rest is history. Boston formed a great trio of Allen, Garnett, and Paul Pierce. Davis was part of the supporting cast led by Rajon Rondo.

Thanks to a productive offseason, Boston went on to capture championship banner No. 17 in 2008 at the expense of a Kobe Bryant-led Los Angeles Lakers squad. It's safe to say that this draft day trade set the tone in forming one of the most iconic Boston squads.

Celtics draft Tom Heinsohn

In another series of Celtics moves on draft day, the franchise certainly made two great moves at the 1956 NBA Draft. The first was selecting Tom Heinsohn with the territorial pick.

Heinsohn wasted no time in making his presence felt in the NBA. The Holy Cross standout averaged 16.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game in his first year to take the 1957 NBA Rookie of the Year honors.

However, he wasn't finished. Heinsohn went on to play an instrumental role for the Celtics at the playoffs. In his Finals debut, the 6-foot-7 forward registered 24.0 points and 12.6 rebounds per game to propel Boston to the 1957 NBA championship, the first that laid the foundation of a dynasty.

Celtics trade for Bill Russell

While Heinsohn's selection was the first Celtics move, Boston made another great move in the same draft by arranging a deal with the St. Louis Hawks to acquire the services of San Francisco big man Bill Russell. He was the final piece of the puzzle as he became the centerpiece of the Celtics dynasty that lasted from the late 50s to the 60s.

It's safe to say that the Celtics front office moved mountains in trying to get Russell. Walter Brown, then-Celtics owner, had to bring the Ice Skating Show to the Rochester Royals to make the big man available with the second overall pick. Afterwards, he had to strike a deal with the St. Louis Hawks, which shipped away Ed Macauley, Cliff Hagan, and the seventh pick for Russell.

In the end, it was very well worth it. Boston not only captured the championship in the 1956-57 season, it would just be the first of 11 titles that made the Celtics the NBA all-time leader in championships it is today.

Lakers draft Magic Johnson

It's quite rare for a rookie to elevate a franchise into championship levels right from the get-go. However, that once-in-a-blue-moon moment came for the Los Angeles Lakers when they selected Magic Johnson with the first overall pick of the 1979 NBA Draft.

The Michigan State star quickly made an impact right from the get-go by taking the NBA Rookie of the Year honors during the 1979-80 season.

But more importantly, when the Purple and Gold was hit with an injury bug at the 1980 NBA Finals, it was Johnson who stepped up to the challenge. As a 6-foot-9 point guard, Johnson was versatile enough to play in different positions.

By doing a little bit of everything, he quickly cemented himself as a superstar en route to the Lakers' championship run in 1980. He was eventually declared the 1980 NBA Finals MVP, the first and only rookie to ever win the award.

After the first championship, Johnson became the face of the Showtime Lakers. This edition of the Purple and Gold went on to win four NBA titles, making it one of the brightest eras for the franchise.