Winning the NBA Championship is a feeling like none other, commonly described as being on “Cloud 9” for quite some time after the pressure of an entire city has been lifted. Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics know the feeling all too well and they'll be looking to replicate their success from 2024. In honor of another title run, Jordan Brand will release the latest Jordan Tatum 3 in a “Cloud 0” colorway for the summer.

The Jordan Tatum 3 has been the preferred option of Jayson Tatum all throughout the last season and although things didn't end quite the way Boston had hoped, Tatum is bound to come back much stronger and an improved version of himself. Jordan Brand has kept things consistent in terms of his sneaker releases, constantly drawing to important facets of Tatum's life for the shoe's colorways.

The latest “Cloud 0” colorway will offer a vibrant look to the Jordan Tatum line in a summer-ready basketball sneaker. The shoes have gained traction as one of the more popular hooping options over the last year and this release is looking to be another successful one.

Jordan Tatum 3 “Cloud 0” ⛅

🗓️ July 11th

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Full Family Sizing pic.twitter.com/NZuAtmPvQg — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) June 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jordan Tatum 3’s ‘Tie Dye’ These are so dope!!! 🔥 ( Tatumkicks IG ) pic.twitter.com/u86QnoGxvc — CELTICS ☘️ BANNER 19 (@BiggLynch) June 29, 2025 Expand Tweet



The “Cloud 0” or “Tie Dye” colorway will arrive in a multi-layered look of University Blue/Pale Ivory-Royal Tint-Carmellia. University Blue will serve as the based throughout the tongue, laces, and stitched piping throughout the upper. Underneath, we see tie dye patterns with pastel hues extending up to the ankle collar and down to the outsole. The shoes are based in a Pale Ivory midsole and feature translucent pods on the outsole.

Finer details will include a stitched Jordan Jumpman near to toe to match the “JT” logo stitched onto the tongue. The heel pull tab features “Cloud 0” written on it while the inside tongue is stitched with his son's name, “Deuce.”

The Jordan Tatum 3 “Cloud 0” will be available through Nike SNKRS app and Jordan Brand's website for a standard retail tag of $130. The shoes will come in full family sizing, so be sure to pick up a pair for your whole crew.

