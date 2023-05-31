The Boston Celtics offseason kicked off with much controversy after the loss to the Miami Heat. Right off the jump, Celtics faithful had questions about Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s futures with the team. They also called for Joe Mazzulla to depart after his rookie head coaching campaign. However, veteran leader Al Horford dispelled their locker room rumors.

“We had a lot going on this year and our guys should hold our heads high because we had a lot of adversity. In that locker room, we dealt with a lot of things,” the Celtics big man said as he looked back on their season, per Josue Pavón of CLNS media.

Horford has been a steadying presence throughout Boston’s highs and lows this postseason. The Celtics had their backs against the wall multiple times in the playoffs. They faced elimination twice against the Philadelphia 76ers and delayed their playoff death thrice against the Jimmy Butler-led Heat before finally succumbing in Game 7.

“We went through ups and downs but we stuck with it. So, right now, we want solutions sometimes you gonna have to step back and look at it and that’s just not going to happen right now,” Al Horford said hinting at a complete evaluation of the Celtics’ performance for the offseason.

A lot of questions are set to be answered in the coming months as the Celtics fix these problems. One thing is certain and that is the Celtics’ hope for Banner 18 remains unwavering despite the early playoffs exit.