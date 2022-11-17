Published November 17, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Bill Simmons was left blown away by the performance of the Boston Celtics in the team’s 126-101 destruction of the Atlanta Hawks on the road. The Celtics were missing some key players and Jayson Tatum did not exactly have the best of nights but somehow Boston managed to rip the Hawks apart in enemy territory. It’s got to be the team’s depth if you ask Simmons, who said that the current version of Boston is the deepest one he’s ever seen.

Deepest Celtics team of my lifetime. I’m having a good time this season! — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 17, 2022

Without Marcus Smart, who sat out with an ankle injury, and still missing the services of Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Robert Williams (knee), the Celtics got a tremendous shot in the arm from their bench that produced three double-digit scorers against the Hawks. Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet came off the bench and scored 15 points each, while also combining for 14 rebounds and six 3-pointers. Peyton Pritchard chipped in 14 points with four 3-pointers and four assists in a backup role. The trio’s performance greatly mitigated the impact of Tatum’s inefficient offensive performance, with the Celtics forward going just 6-for-19 from the field for 19 points. Jaylen Brown, however, led the Celtics with 22 points on 10-for-17 shooting from the floor.

There’s definitely an argument to be made about Simmons’ claim, but he can be forgiven for exaggerating a bit since he’s a hardcore Celtics fan. That being said, it’s hard to deny that Boston’s bench is playing splendidly this season. In fact, the Celtics’ relievers have a collective net rating of +4.8 — the best in the NBA, so far this season.