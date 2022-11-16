Published November 16, 2022

By Daniel Donabedian · 2 min read

The Boston Celtics are off to a red-hot start this regular season, as their impressive offense has them sitting atop the Eastern Conference at 11-3. While the C’s made defense the focal point of their play last year, offensive prowess has been the name of the game during the 2022-23 season.

Boston’s offensive dominance is historically great, so much so that it’s difficult to put into words. But, by looking at the numbers, their success becomes a lot clearer.

Per Statmuse, the Celtics currently have the best offensive rating in the NBA, and it’s not very close. And if the season ended today, Boston’s 120.2 offensive rating would be the single highest recorded in NBA history.

We gotta talk about this Celtics offense. Through 13 games, they're on pace to be the best offense of all time and way ahead of the no. 2 offense in the league (Nuggets). pic.twitter.com/EBcp09QmQ5 — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) November 14, 2022

Delving deeper into the stats, the C’s are averaging 120 points per game this year, which is almost three whole points greater than the Indiana Pacers’ second-place output (117.3 PPG). Boston is also averaging the most made 3-pointers (15.6 3PM) through 14 games while maintaining the fourth-highest 3-point field goal percentage (38.2 percent) in the league.

The Celtics are off to a blazing start this season 👀 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Kk2wFBsYAT — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 15, 2022

Leading the charge for the Celtics have been, unsurprisingly, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tatum is making a strong MVP case for himself with his play on both sides of the ball, however his offense has been especially phenomenal. The 24-year-old is putting up 31.9 points per game with incredible efficiency, as he’s shooting 49.1 percent from the field.

With the other half of the dynamic duo, Brown isn’t posting MVP numbers, yet he’s making a strong All-Star argument. He’s scoring 25.4 points per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field, which is a bit higher than his 47.3 percent career field goal percentage.

Behind Tatum and Brown, the C’s offense is in good hands. While their historic pace might slow down as the season progresses, they still have the potential to be one of the league’s best offensive duos and keep the Celtics in the upper-echelon of offensive efficiency. If Boston can figure out the defensive end as well, there’s no telling where this squad’s ceiling is.