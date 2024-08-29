Brad Stevens has been on an absolute spree during the offseason. The Boston Celtics have managed to re-sign most of their core to surround Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in their pursuit of two straight Larry O'Brien trophies. They have had some exits like Svi Mykhailiuk. However, they are looking at NBA Free Agency. They just notched a microwave off the bench who could really help their depth in former Los Angeles Lakers microwave Lonnie Walker IV.

You read that right! Lonnie Walker IV is headed to join the Brad Stevens-led Boston Celtics, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will now get some depth at the guard position due to the former Lakers entrance to the squad. Walker could be the spark plug that the team needs on offense. Jrue Holiday and Derrick White could also have a lighter two-way load in Joe Mazzulla's system.

The Celtics have signed Walker to an Exhibit 10 contract. He is ensured to get paid no matter what happens to him in Joe Mazzulla's system. Whether he gets waived or is relegated to the G League affiliate Maine Red Claws, he is guaranteed to get a bonus from the front office.

Lonnie Walker IV's journey before joining the Celtics

Walker was last seen in a Brooklyn Nets uniform in the previous season. However, he did not get many opportunities in the squad that was rebuilding after the big three of James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving left them. Due to this and the scarce playing time in his previous squad, he hit NBA Free Agency.

His numbers for the Nets were still quite serviceable. Walker knocked down 38% of his shots from beyond the arc which goes well with Mazzulla's way of running the Celtics offense. More than that, his production also led him to score 9.7 points per contest. The most important part of all of this is that he knows when his team needs him during the postseason. Walker was often the one who stepped up for the Lakers during their Western Conference Finals run back in 2023.

His style of play clearly fits alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Will he be able to make the squad such that his impact is felt en route to the 19th banner? Well, it looks like only time will tell.