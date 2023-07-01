Before NBA free agency even began, the Boston Celtics made a huge roster move in shipping out fan favorite Marcus Smart in a three-team trade with the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards that saw Kristaps Porzingis join the Celtics. Amid a pending decision on Grant Williams, the Celtics began NBA free agency relatively quiet. They did get a quick deal done though hours after the free agency period began. Although contracts cannot become official until July 6, deals agreed have been agreed to in principle. The Celtics added a key rotational player in Oshae Brissett in free agency as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Oshae Brissett gives the Celtics some needed depth at small forward able to come in and impact the rotation right away. Brissett began his NBA career as an undrafted free agent with the Toronto Raptors ahead of the 2019-20 season. He was signed to a two-way contract and was able to parlay that into a contract extension following his rookie season. The Raptors waived him, however and he found himself in the G League. It was there that he caught the attention of the Indiana Pacers. He initially signed a pair of 10-day contracts before agreeing to a multi-year deal.

Last season for the Pacers, Brissett averaged 6.1 points per game and 3.4 rebounds with splits of 38.6 percent shooting from the field, 31.0 percent shooting from the three-point line and 71.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He suited up in 65 games, including two starts, as one of the Pacers most consistent bench players.