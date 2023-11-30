The Boston Celtics are reportedly eyeing a trade for Grizzlies guard John Konchar, who would give them more shooting.

The Boston Celtics are 14-4 and sit atop the Eastern Conference standings, but that doesn't mean they're not paying attention to the trade market.

While the trade deadline for the 2023-24 NBA season is in early February, the Celtics are reportedly eyeing bench players like Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard John Konchar, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

“Reserve forward John Konchar is also a candidate to be dealt before the February trade deadline,” Scotto wrote. “The Celtics, Warriors, and Lakers are among the teams who’ve kept tabs on Konchar’s situation from afar.”

Although Konchar isn't a household name, he's no stranger to NBA minutes. He's been with the Grizzlies for the last five seasons and during the 2022-23 campaign, he averaged a career-high 20.8 minutes and 5.1 points per game.

This season, the Grizzlies are a meager 3-14 due to injuries and the 25-game suspension of star Ja Morant. Once Morant returns and Memphis gets healthier, Konchar will likely see his role on the team significantly decrease.

As for the Celtics, they could utilize another bench shooter who has decent size and experience. The 27-year-old wouldn't receive tons of playing time, however, there could be a smaller role for Konchar on the squad. Plus, Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens tends to like players who've torched his team in the past, and Konchar recorded his first triple-double ever during a 139-110 loss to the C's last season.

Boston and Memphis have also conducted business together recently, as the Celtics sent point guard Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies in a shocking three-team trade this offseason. Like many players in Memphis, Smart is still recovering from injury, but he should be healthy for when his new team faces Boston on Sunday, February 4th.