Ja Morant receiving a suspension for his second gun-related incident was not a surprise to anyone, as the NBA announced on Friday that the Memphis Grizzlies star would be suspended for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season.

After releasing a statement apologizing for his actions, Morant has not received much sympathy from virtually anyone. However, the National Basketball Player's Association (NBPA), does not appear to be pleased with commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA's decision to suspend Morant.

“Ja has expressed his remorse and accepted responsibilities for his actions, and we support him unequivocally as he does whatever is necessary to represent himself, our players and our league in the best possible light,” NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio said in a statement on Friday. “As to the discipline imposed, which keeps him off the court until December and requires some unstated conditions to be met before he can return, we believe it is excessive and inappropriate for a number of reasons including the facts involved in this particular incident, and that it is not fair and consistent with past discipline in our league. We will explore with Ja all options and next steps.”

Based on Tremaglio's comments, it seems like Morant and the NBPA may explore the possibility of appealing his 25-game suspension, although the NBA and commissioner Silver have made it clear that they will not tolerate repeat offenders.

“Ja Morant's decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games,” Silver stated in the league's press release on Friday.” The potential for other young people to emulate Ja's conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstance, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated.”

It was also said that Morant will have to meet “certain conditions” before he is able to return to play, but no details have been released as to what these specifications are.

As things stand right now, Morant will be serving a 25-game suspension to begin the 2023-24 NBA season, meaning he should be eligible to return for Memphis sometime in December.