The Boston Celtics are looking to bounce back from Saturday’s tough loss against the Utah Jazz when they return to action on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings. The good news for Boston fans is that their injury report has come back relatively clean ahead of their marquee matchup against the No. 3 seed in the West.

Robert Williams, who has been out of commission for the Celtics for the past two and a half weeks due to a left hamstring strain, has been removed from the injury report ahead of Tuesday’s game. This means that he should be in the starting lineup against the Kings, which is obviously a key development for Boston and their quest for the top spot in the East.

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart is also expected to return on Tuesday after being forced out of the Jazz loss because of a hip injury. The same is the case for veteran big man Al Horford, who is also set to come back after sitting out Saturday’s defeat.

Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari remain out, however, with both players still nursing long-term injuries.

At the moment, the Celtics have fallen to the third seed in the East. They are currently 2.5 games behind Giannis Antetokunmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, who are currently in possession of a 51-20 record. Boston isn’t too far behind, though, and it goes without saying that the Celtics can still reclaim the No. 1 seed in the conference before the regular season comes to an end.