Is this real life or a make-believe Hollywood story? That’s a question both New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings fans are probably asking about this season. Both sides are the clear feel-good stories of their respective conferences with both teams doing well in the standings, which hilariously was last seen in 2003 movie ‘How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days’ rather than in real life.

In the mid-aughts rom-com starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughy, the Kings and Knicks were the best in each conference, eventually facing each other in the NBA Finals. In real life, the teams have consistently been among the league’s worst year after year. They’ve never both finished with a winning record since 2001, a decades-long run that came to an end on Saturday after the Knicks won their 42nd game against the Denver Nuggets.

While still a long shot, there’s a non-zero chance that the two teams actually do face each other in the NBA Finals this season. That in itself is an achievement.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days came out 20 years ago, and in that movie the New York Knicks played the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Finals. It’s gonna happen for real this year!!!😂 — deathcabforcody (@cworkinonit) March 19, 2023

New York Knicks vs Sacramento Kings are playing for the “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” NBA Finals Trophy tonight pic.twitter.com/7ujAZ6T9gY — Kyle Ledbetter (@SportsDSD_) March 10, 2023

The Knicks have found the ideal co-star for Julius Randle in Jalen Brunson, whose offseason addition has worked out better than even the most optimistic of Knicks fans’ expectations. The same goes for the Domantas Sabonis acquisition for the Kings’ side, which saw budding star Tyrese Haliburton be sent away in what could have been a move that haunted them for the next decade.

Both sides have their talent locked up beyond this season and look to only get better as their players play further into their primes. It’s not a bad time to be a Knicks or Kings fan.