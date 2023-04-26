Boston Celtics vice president of public relations Heather Walker passed away Wednesday following a battle with brain cancer. She was 52 years of age.

The announcement was made by the Move 4 Heather Facebook page — a fundraising campaign launched by Walker after she was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma in July 2021.

The campaign called for participants to pursue things on their “bucket list” or do something that moved them. They would then take a photo or video, share it on social media before donating to the Heather Walker Fund which played a key role in supporting the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Since its inception, the fund has successfully raised over $640,000.

The Celtics honored Walker with a statement calling her “a boundlessly charismatic, giving, and selfless soul” and also rebranded its Twitter account with an avatar using her initials.

Our hearts and sympathy are with Heather’s loving family and friends, whom she cherished. She will remain part of our fabric for as long as the Celtics go on. pic.twitter.com/bUGiaL53A1 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 26, 2023

“Displaying exceptional courage, she made a point of raising awareness for glioblastoma through the Move4Heather movement, wanting to use her situation to help the lives of others, which was entirely consistent with her character,” the statement read. “Through her illness, she was resolute and extraordinary in boosting the spirits of those around her, and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars and essential awareness in hopes of easing the suffering and saving the lives of others.

“We will miss her for her energy, the joy and laughter that followed her everywhere she went, and we are grateful for everything she provided her Celtics family and the countless people that she positively impacted along the way. Our hearts and sympathy are with Heather’s loving family and friends, whom she cherished. She will remain part of our fabric for as long as the Celtics go on.”

Walker is survived by her husband, Stephen and their two daughters.