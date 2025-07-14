Terry Francona made incredible MLB history after Sunday's matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies.

Going into the series finale, Francona racked up 1,999 wins throughout his coaching career. He earned these victories with the Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Indians (now Guardians), and Reds. He needed one more victory to reach 2,000.

And that he did after the Reds took down the Rockies 4-2 to end the series on a positive note. As a result, he became the 13th manager in MLB history to achieve the incredible milestone.

TITO 2K Congrats to Terry Francona on becoming the 13th Manager in MLB history to reach 2,000 wins! pic.twitter.com/LQwea3YyGs — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 13, 2025

What's next for Terry Francona, Reds

It's an astounding feat for Terry Francona to achieve throughout his legendary career, especially after winning two World Series with the Red Sox. The Reds made sure to help him stack his resume by getting the win over the Rockies.

Both teams were even at two apiece after the first three innings. The Reds asserted full control for the remainder of the contest, scoring the last two runs thanks to TJ Friedl and Spencer Steer. It summed up a solid night for Cincinnati's offense, landing 10 hits after 35 at-bats.

The Reds' bullpen did a great job at limiting the Rockies' chances, holding them to seven hits after 33 at-bats. Nick Martinez earned the win on the team's behalf, being on the mound for 5.1 innings as he struck out three batters while conceding five hits and two runs.

Cincinnati improved to a 50-47 record on the season, holding the fourth spot of the NL Central Division standings. They are 0.5 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals and 6.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Reds will prepare for their next series, being on the road. They face the New York Mets as the series opener will take place on July 18 at 7:10 p.m. ET.