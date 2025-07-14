The Boston Red Sox are streaking as they head into the All-Star break with 10 consecutive wins. They have reeled off series sweeps of the Washington Nationals (3 games), Colorado Rockies (3 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays (4 games), and they are just one game behind the second-place New York Yankees and three games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays. Rookies Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer have played key roles in the team's surge that represents a major turnaround from the team's play through the first 81 games of the season.

It's a 9-game hitting streak for Roman Anthony! He's the youngest @RedSox hitter with a 9-game hit streak since 1965 (Tony Conigliaro). pic.twitter.com/ByTpJdK0wC — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) July 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Anthony was considered the No. 1 prospect in the Minor Leagues before the Red Sox promoted him to the parent club in early June. He started slowly as Boston manager Alex Cora worked him into the lineup, but he has gotten on a hot streak in recent games. He had a double off the left field wall in the sixth inning of Sunday's 4-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, and that hit gave Anthony a 9-game hitting streak.

The 21-year-old Anthony is the youngest Red Sox player with a 9-game hitting streak since phenom Tony Conigliaro accomplished the feat in 1965.

Anthony has become a fixture in the starting lineup as Cora regularly bats him either second or third. After a brutally slow start, Anthony is slashing .265/.375/.402 with eight doubles, two home runs and 13 runs batted in. He has has 27 hits and 27 walks, but he has also struck out 27 times.

Mayer has also become a key contributor. He has performed brilliantly in the field at second or third base, and he is slashing .221/.264/.407 with four home runs and 10 RBI.

Red Sox also getting a boost from veteran Trevor Story

The Red Sox clearly have high hopes of continuing their momentum when the second half continues Friday with a three-game series at Wrigley Field against the National League Central-leading Chicago Cubs.

In addition to the upgrade provided by the youngsters, shortstop Trevor Story has had a major turnaround after a painful start to the season.

Story is slashing .253/.295/.415 with 15 home runs and a team-leading 57 RBI. Additionally, he has been a major factor on the base paths as he has been successful on all 16 of his stolen base attempts this season.

Story is the first Boston player who has been successful on his first 16 stolen base attempts since speedy outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury accomplished the feat in 2008.

The 32-year-old shortstop had struggled to stay healthy during his three previous seasons with the the Red Sox but he has managed to stay on the field throughout the season