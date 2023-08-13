Under the new CBA, NBA teams are now permitted to sign up to three two-way contracts on their roster. In previous seasons they were only allowed two. Two-way contract players are allowed a maximum of 50 games with their NBA team and are not eligible to play in the playoffs. They spent the rest of their time with their NBA team's G League affiliate. The Boston Celtics currently have one two-way contract spot open with Jay Scrubb and JD Davison occupying the other two. Over the weekend, the Celtics added DJ Steward to their roster on a training camp contract to compete for a two-way contract spot as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Former Duke guard DJ Steward has agreed on a training camp deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. He’ll compete for a two-way contract. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2023

DJ Steward will have a shot to earn a Celtics roster spot on a two-way contract. Steward went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. He played with the Sacramento Kings in Summer League that year and earned an invite to training camp, but was one of their final roster cuts. He played the 2021-22 season in the G League with the Stockton Kings. He spent last season playing Canadian Elite Basketball League and he joined the Philadelphia 76ers for Summer League this year.

Steward suited up in 28 games for the Stockton Kings in the 2021-22 season. He averaged 12.0 points per game, 2.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists with splits of 45.8 percent shooting from the field, 40.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

If Steward does not grab the open two-way contract spot from the Celtics, he's a good bet to end up with the Maine Celtics in the G League.