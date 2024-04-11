The Boston Celtics are gearing up for a pivotal interconference matchup against the New York Knicks. Boston strongly holds the first seed in the East, but the Knicks need a win to solidify their own top spot. Moreover, the Celtics announced key injury report updates on the star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Both Tatum and Brown are available for Thursday night's matchup, per Jared Weiss. Boston will also have the services of Al Horford; however, the team could be without several contributors. Oshae Brissett, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Xavier Tillman Sr. are all questionable.
Nevertheless, the Celtics have what it takes to make a stand against a hungry Knicks team. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have had stellar 2023-24 season runs, and they will look to play hard on both ends to slow New York's attack.
Tatum averages 27.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists through 73 games played. His offensive prowess and serviceable defense are key to Boston's success and they will need him to continue his production in preparation for the playoffs. Tatum's partner in crime also had a large impact on the team's play.
Jaylen Brown is coming off his first All-NBA honor from the 2022-23 season and has continued to carry a heavy load. The 27-year-old averages 23.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and a career-high 1.2 steals per contest.
Brown's two-way versatility along with Tatum's all-around ability should be useful in slowing the Knicks' multitude of contributors.
New York is riding the wave of the star guard Jalen Brunson, who has erupted for a career year. The former Villanova Wildcat averages an impressive 28.4 points and 6.7 assists per game. He is coming off a 45-point outburst in New York's 128-117 win over the Chicago Bulls.
The Celtics have a reliable way to slow Brunson, despite defensive standout Jrue Holiday's questionable status.
Will Celtics' Jaylen Brown be the Jalen Brunson stopper?
Jaylen Brown has been a highly versatile defender for the Celtics and has what it takes to slow Jalen Brunson's offensive onslaught. Brown's skills were on full display during Boston's 104-92 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on March 30th.
The star guard took the challenge of guarding Zion Williamson and played hounding defense on the fierce forward. Williamson ended the night with 25 points but could not get the looks he wanted. Brown revealed an eye-opening stance on taking tough defensive matchups for the Celtics.
“I feel like [being a versatile defender] is something my team relies on me to do now. So I take it with honor and responsibility. [Williamson] was my matchup, and I wanted to make sure we made it tough on him, and I think we did,” Brown claimed.
Brown does nearly everything on the defensive side of the ball. He bangs in the paint with forces like Williamson but also picks up guards full-court in attempts to force turnovers. In addition, he chases shooters off screens and makes a concerted effort to get blocks and steals in transition.
The Celtics will need Brown to do all of that and more against Jalen Brunson and the Knicks. If Boston executes on both sides of the floor, they should be able to defend their home court.