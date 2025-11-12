The Boston Celtics suffered their seventh loss of the season when they were defeated by the Philadelphia 76ers 102-100 on Tuesday night. However, this time, they came quite close to actually bringing it level towards the end.

With the Celtics trailing by two points with seconds left on the clock, Derrick White initially dropped the ball before pulling off a last-second heave. Andre Drummond had initially forced a near-half-court shot that did not even reach the rim.

That meant that the ball traveled to Neemias Queta, who missed a point-blank layup from within a foot of the basket, per a video posted on X by ClutchPoints. It may as well be that Queta thought he had already run out of time due to the sheer noise at the Wells Fargo Center. The win gave Philadelphia a 2-1 edge in the season series against Boston.

Neemias Queta had a chance to tie the game on Derrick White's final heave, but missed 🤯 (via @CelticsCLNS)pic.twitter.com/HG3U1lSheR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 12, 2025

Article Continues Below

The Celtics managed only 41 points in the first half and shot 28 percent from the field in the opening 24 minutes. They made just 19 percent of their 3-point attempts in the first half and never quite seemed comfortable on defense.

This was despite a third-quarter surge which saw them outscore the 76ers 36-20. Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 24 points for Boston while Derrick White finished with 18 points and seven assists while shooting 7-for-20 from the field.

Tyrese Maxey contributed 21 points and nine assists for Philadelphia but was inefficient overall, shooting 5-for-17. Anfernee Simons added 17 points for the Celtics and hit consecutive 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter to push Boston in front.

With just over six minutes remaining, Boston held an eight-point advantage before Justin Edwards drained three straight 3-pointers in a 1:18 span to put Philadelphia ahead 93-92. The result means that the Celtics dropped to 5-7 on the season while the Sixers improved to 7-4.