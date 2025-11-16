Derrick Jones Jr. and the Los Angeles Clippers have been ravaged by injuries to start the season, and as most people in Los Angeles currently see: when it rains, it pours. During the Clippers' Sunday afternoon contest against the Boston Celtics, the team lost not one player, but two in the first half.

The Clippers trailed the Celtics 59-45 late in the second quarter when Jaylen Brown went diving for a loose ball and collided into the knee of Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. Jones Jr. immediately went down clutching at his right knee and writhing in pain.

Derrick Jones Jr. was eventually helped up off the ground and walked to the Clippers locker room with the help of two members of the team staff.

Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. needed to be carried off the court after suffering an apparent knee injury following a collision with Jaylen Brown. Prayers up for DJJ 🙏pic.twitter.com/qhnb2V3pbq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 16, 2025

At halftime, the Clippers announced that Jones Jr. would miss the remainder of the game with a right knee injury. He'll undergo evaluations, but his status appears highly unlikely for Monday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

https://x.com/TomerAzarly/status/1990175084426952925

Article Continues Below

Derrick Jones Jr. wasn't the only Clippers player to suffer an injury, as Jordan Miller was also announced as out for the remainder of the game with left hamstring soreness. Miller previously missed time this season with a hamstring injury, so this appears to be a re-aggravation of the previous injury.

https://x.com/TomerAzarly/status/1990175548992307268

In 11 first-half minutes, Derrick Jones Jr. finished with five points, one rebound, and two blocked shots. Jordan Miller finished with four points, two rebounds, and two assists in 11 minutes off the Clippers bench.

LA has just started a six-game road trip that includes games against the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets, and Los Angeles Lakers.