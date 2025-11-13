Many expected them to struggle, but the Boston Celtics are doing relatively well amid their transition period. The main reason? Jaylen Brown.

Brown has put the Celtics on his back in the absence of Jayson Tatum, and his solid all-around play has helped them keep in step with the other teams in the Eastern Conference.

On Wednesday, the Celtics walloped the Memphis Grizzlies, 131-95, at TD Garden, with Brown contributing 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting, six rebounds, and six assists. With the lopsided affair, the veteran wingman didn't have to carry a heavy scoring load. They improved to 6-7.

The 29-year-old Brown, however, is also dealing with a dark controversy. Well, sort of. He has been made fun of on social media because of his fake hairline. Several players have already been marked by his black dye, including OG Anunoby of the New York Knicks and Ron Holland II of the Detroit Pistons.

The latest victim was Kyshawn George of the Washington Wizards, and Shaquille O'Neal made sure to include it once again on the latest edition of “Shaqtin' a Fool.”

“Bigen Brown must be stopped,” said O'Neal, referring to the brand of hair dye.

On tonight's edition of 'Shaqtin’ a Fool', Jaylen Brown and his hair dye run away with No. 1 😂 pic.twitter.com/YtgbAsWrAP — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 13, 2025

Brown is definitely aware of the matter, as he even made fun of himself after recently asking for advice (or did he just pretend?) from LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers on what he should do with his faux hairline.

“I blame Boston. Ten years of media, stress, championship. This is y’all fault,” joked Brown in October.

Perhaps he can ask for advice from O'Neal, who played for the Celtics from 2010 to 2011, about going bald.