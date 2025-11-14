The Boston Celtics are having a season that may have looked different than the past few, but they're embracing the change and getting wins. Throughout the season, there have been some fun moments that the Celtics can look at, whether it was the media vs coaches game, or Jaylen Brown's hairline shedding on opposing players' jerseys.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla has had his fair share of moments as well, and he recently had one with a reporter. While he was answering a question, he looked back at the reporter and asked him a question.

“Is that the first time you got a haircut like that?” Mazzulla asked.

“I think so, yeah,” the reporter answered.

Joe Mazzulla asks a reporter about his haircut mid-answer 😂 –@CLNSMedia pic.twitter.com/MDK27Lj4Z0 — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) November 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

It was a crazy moment to ask that question, but Mazzulla seems to do that at times, and his interactions with the media are quite funny. Outside of Mazzulla's interactions with the media, he has the team playing well, especially with the turnover they had coming into the season. With Jayson Tatum out with an Achilles injury, and Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis being traded, the Celtics have had to rely on many different players so far to start the year.

Mazzulla was recently asked what he's learned about this current team that he's coaching, and it's the fight that they've shown every night.

“We care,” Mazzulla said. “There's a high care factor. And there's a high competitive factor. I think over the course of the season you can do a lot with that.”

Brown and Derrick White have been leading the charge for the Celtics, and that's what they're going to have to do consistently this season if they want to stay competitive. Payton Pritchard has also stepped up as a starter after coming off the bench the past few seasons, and he's provided the scoring boost that they need.