It's still early in the NBA season, but that doesn't mean that there can't be any trade rumors going around already. With injuries affecting teams, there's a chance that they could be looking for deals, and there are some players that could be shopped around. The Boston Celtics made a lot of their moves during the offseason, but they are being mentioned as a team to watch out for, according to NBA insider Matt Moore.

“Boston is routinely mentioned as a team that continues to canvass for opportunities. It’s tough because they aren’t willing to take on money after their cost-cutting efforts this summer, but they remain one of the more opportunistic teams,” Moore wrote.

After the Celtics traded Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, it seemed like they may have been done with making moves. There were also talks of possibly moving Derrick White or Jaylen Brown, but there was a good chance they were never getting trade.

Outside of them, there are still some players on the roster that the may want to move, and they could still still be looking to improve their roster at the same time. One of those players is Anfernee Simons, who was a part of the Holiday deal, but it felt like they still wanted to move him to another team. So far, he's been coming off the bench to start the season, but his minutes have flunctuated, which may be telling that head coach Joe Mazzulla hasn't particularly bought into him.

Without Jayson Tatum, the Celtics are still floating around as a mid-tier team in the Eastern Conference, and if they can add another piece or two, it wouldn't be a surprise if they made a jump. If they did make a move, they would probably look for more frontcourt depth, specifically at center.