BOSTON — The offseason talk surrounding the Boston Celtics was mostly about what they lost and what they lack.

They're missing six-time All-Star Jayson Tatum, who is still rehabbing an Achilles rupture and isn't guaranteed to play during the 2025-26 season. They're without multiple key players from their 2024 championship team, including Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, Jrue Holiday, and Luke Kornet.

So, what do the new-look C's have left? According to Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, his team still has an abundance of effort and is determined to avoid the apathy that often comes with an expected down year.

“We care,” Mazzulla answered on Wednesday night when asked about what he's learned about his 6-7 squad. “There's a high care factor. And there's a high competitive factor. I think over the course of the season you can do a lot with that.”

"We care. There's a high 'care factor' … I think we have a humility to know we're not playing the way we want to, but we also know we're playing hard, and we can get so much better."

Less than an hour before Mazzulla's comments, the Celtics finished mauling the Memphis Grizzlies 131-95 at TD Garden. Mazzulla's men led by 21 points at halftime and instead of easing up, they continued to work and outscore the Grizz 64-49 in the final 24 minutes of play.

Boston's most lopsided victory of the early season was a team effort, as 11 of the 13 players that saw action recorded at least five points. Following the blowout, the Celtics spoke highly of one another.

Guard Derrick White dubbed reigning Sixth Man of the Year Payton Pritchard “the ultimate competitor.” Mazzulla said White, even amid a shooting slump, is willing to do “whatever it takes” to help the C's win. He also added that backup center Luka Garza's super power is simply playing harder than everybody else on the floor.

"He has a special gift to just play harder than everybody else on the floor."

Clearly, the Celtics not only care for one another, but also care about competing during a season in which fans and pundits alike have discussed tanking.

Does the Celtics' effort match their results?

Despite this show of heart, Boston is still below .500 and in 11th place in the weakened Eastern Conference. And yet, the Celtics are top-10 in offensive and defensive team ratings and find themselves right behind the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers — the two top seeds in the East — in net rating.

The Celtics' main problems thus far don't have anything to do with effort. They more pertain to execution, especially in the clutch. Boston is 2-5 in games decided by 10 points or less and ranks a lowly 26th in net clutch rating.

“We just got to continue to get better,” Mazzulla admitted. “I think we have a humility to know we're not playing the way we want to, but we also know we're playing hard, and we can get so much better. ”

Thankfully for the Celtics, they'll have some time to improve themselves in a non-game environment with three days until their next contest. Boston used Thursday as an off day and then plans on practicing on Friday and Saturday to prepare for a tough final week in November that features four straight games against likely playoff teams (the Orlando Magic, Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Cavaliers).

“I'm excited about these next two days of practice,” Mazzulla said.

As soon as the Celtics wrap up practice on Saturday, they'll turn their attention to the 3-8 Los Angeles Clippers, who come to Beantown on Sunday afternoon. Even with all that the Celtics lack from last season, they'll likely be favored in that matinee and then again for their next two games against the 1-10 Brooklyn Nets.

If the Celtics want to turn their dedication into a winning record, now's their chance.