Being a successful NBA player doesn't necessarily translate in the boardroom. However, there have been a select few who proved that they can thrive both as a player and executive. So, check out the gallery to see the six NBA players who became successful in executive roles.

Larry Bird was the centerpiece of the Boston Celtics dynasty that dominated the 80s and won three NBA titles, but after a successful coaching stint with the Indiana Pacers that saw him win Coach of the Year in 1998 and All-Star Game head coach during the same season, Bird would get his feet wet in an executive role for the franchise.

Unlike any other, Bird succeeded as player, coach, and executive. As the Pacers' president of basketball operations, the team compiled a solid 545-505 record. Furthermore, Indiana also marched to the Eastern Conference Finals five times under his watch. To cap his executive career off, Bird was named Executive of the Year in 2012.

Although the Pacers have yet to win a championship, Bird did his best in keeping the franchise consistently competitive. In terms of roster moves, the greatest of which saw him use a first-round pick to select Paul George at the 2010 NBA Draft.

5. Joe Dumars

As part of the Bad Boy Pistons, Joe Dumars helped Detroit win back-to-back NBA championships. After hanging up his sneakers, Dumars was named the Pistons' president of basketball operations. Although it was quite a jump, the 1989 NBA Finals MVP certainly translated his winning ways on the court onto the executive board.

Dumars was crowned Executive of the Year in 2003. A year later, Detroit hoisted the 2004 NBA championship in shocking fashion at the expense of the Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant-led Los Angeles Lakers. Under Dumars, the Pistons made roster moves for Chauncey Billups, Ben Wallace, and Rip Hamilton. These were players that made up the team's championship core.

Today, Dumars now returns in an executive role as the president of basketball operations for the struggling New Orleans Pelicans. Although it's a tall order to whip the Pelicans back into being a playoff contender, his leadership should inject some excitement back into the franchise, especially with a slimmed-down Zion Williamson.

It's safe to say that Mitch Kupchak won everywhere he went as a player. He won his first championship with the Washington Bullets before earning two more rings with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 80s. In order to prepare for life after his playing career, Kupchack opted to take on the life of a basketball executive.

Naturally, Kupchak worked under fellow former Laker, Jerry West. But when Kupchak took over as the GM, the Purple and Gold coasted to a total of seven NBA championship reigns. The three-time NBA champion turned executive oversaw some of the best eras of the franchise including the Magic Johnson era that won two titles under his watch, the Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant three-peat, and lastly Bryant's vindication era that saw them win back-to-back titles to close out the decade.

Fast forward, Kupchak has been trying his best to replicate the same level of success with the Charlotte Hornets. Since being hired as the president of basketball operations in 2018, that hasn't been the case so far. As a result, the decorated executive transitioned into an advisory role.

3. Jerry West

Article Continues Below

Jerry West may have already had a successful playing career that saw him win one NBA championship and one Finals MVP. However, the Lakers' great enjoyed more success as an executive in the NBA. West first embarked on a relatively successful coaching stint before climbing up the ranks to be the team's general manager.

As GM of the Lakers, West shaped six championship teams for the Purple and Gold. He was largely responsible for bringing over blue-chip talent to Los Angeles, including the likes of Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, James Worthy, and etc. After an uneventful tenure with the Memphis Grizzlies, West rediscovered his winning touch as an executive for the Golden State Warriors, where he collected two more NBA championships.

West eventually closed out his executive career with the Los Angeles Clippers as an executive board member. He took on the job until 2024, before his passing. While with the team, the Clippers made bold roster moves including the acquisitions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Furthermore, the franchise also made its first Western Conference Finals appearance in history.

It's safe to say that the Boston Celtics should be eternally grateful for Danny Ainge. Ainge was part of the Boston Celtics dynasty in the 80s, helping the franchise win a pair of NBA titles. After resigning as the head coach of the Phoenix Suns, the former Celtics player took on an executive role to reunite with the Celtics.

With Boston, it wasn't a smooth journey as an executive director. After originally struggling, Ainge swung for the fences by orchestrating blockbuster moves that would lure in superstars Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen to form a big three with Paul Pierce. The trio would lead the Celtics to an NBA title, the franchise's 17th banner. If that wasn't enough, Ainge even laid the foundation for the Celtics' success today by moving his very championship pieces in Pierce and Garnett for draft picks that would become Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Both Tatum and Brown would bring in the franchise's league-leading 18th banner after Ainge's departure.

Now done with the Celtics, Ainge has taken on the challenge of building the Utah Jazz into a championship contender after his hiring in 2021. With the Jazz entering the rebuilding process, it's only a matter of time before Ainge makes his presence felt.

Only a select few have succeeded as player, coach, and executive. One of them is Miami Heat team president Pat Riley. Riley won his first NBA title as a Los Angeles Lakers player before winning more championships with the same franchise as the head coach. He would win his fifth title as head coach with the Heat.

Riley infamously made some major demands before agreeing to join the Heat. However, the efforts were worth it in the end. He would assemble one of the best super teams in NBA history by bringing together the Big Three of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh to win back-to-back titles. He was also crowned Executive of the Year in 2011.

Furthermore, the three-time Coach of the Year even built around Jimmy Butler to form one of the best underdog squads in recent memory. By having Butler as the face of the franchise, Miami surprisingly appeared in the NBA Finals twice in 2020 and 2023.