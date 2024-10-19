Just months after signing with the Boston Celtics in the offseason, Lonnie Walker IV is once again a free agent. The defending champions released the veteran guard after their final preseason game as a part of their final roster cuts before the regular season begins.

Walker, who was about to enter his seventh year in the NBA, signed a one-year deal with Boston in August in search of obtaining his first championship ring. Less than two months later, he was waived to save over $10 million in salary cap room, sources confirmed to ClutchPoints.

The decision to waive Walker is surprising considering his ability to score off the bench was a trait the team desired. The Celtics nearly traded for Walker at the 2024 deadline, making the move even more puzzling given that they almost gave up assets to acquire his skill set a year ago.

Celtics' 2024-2025 roster

With Walker now off the roster, the Celtics have the league maximum of 17 players on its team. A staggering 15 of the 17 players are returning members of its championship team a year ago. The only two additions are rookies Baylor Scheierman and Anton Watson. Drew Peterson and JD Davison are the two players currently on two-way contracts with the Maine Celtics of the G-League.

Given that they are returning essentially the same team that hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy in June, all of the key rotational pieces from the Celtics' recent title win will be back in Boston. Unsurprisingly, reigning Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and All-Star Jayson Tatum remain the team's two highest-paid players. Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis are close behind, both earning roughly $30 million per year.

Boston's 2024 championship was the franchise's first since 2008. It was also the organization's 18th banner, the most in NBA history, breaking a tie with cross-country rivals Los Angeles Lakers.