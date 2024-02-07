The Celtics are looking for reinforcements.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have seen just the slightest amount of slippage in their winning ways recently. Although the Celtics defeated what was left of the Memphis Grizzlies by 40 points Sunday, the team did suffer two rather dispiriting losses in the past ten days, ironically to both the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers, though Tatum has continued to play at an MVP level all the while.

While they certainly would appear to have the foundations of a championship level of team, the Celtics are apparently not content ahead of the upcoming NBA trade deadline Thursday, and some interesting names have been thrown into the rumor mill who could theoretically provide Boston with some additional depth on the wings.

“Boston has been weighing various options who could deepen the Celtics’ bench, according to league sources. Boston will likely be limited to adding pieces through its $6.25 million traded-player exception with which the Celtics could bring on a veteran target such as Otto Porter Jr., sources said,” reported Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. “Another name on Boston’s radar: Nets guard Lonnie Walker, who’s generated a wealth of interest from playoff teams while playing well on a minimum contra'ct, sources said.”

It's easy to see why the Celtics' brass would have interest in both Lonnie Walker and Otto Porter Jr. Porter Jr. played an underrated role in the Golden State Warriors most recent title run in 2022, while Lonnie Walker singlehandedly won the Lakers a playoff game last year with a fourth quarter takeover against those same Warriors.