Sharpshooter Sam Hauser and the Boston Celtics agreed to a four-year, $45 million contract extension on Sunday.

The 26-year-old 6-foot-7 forward was a key piece off the bench in the Celtics' championship run, scoring 9.0 points per game while shooting 42.4 percent from three in 22.0 minutes per game.

President of basketball operations Brad Stevens spoke about the move when Celtics officially announced the extension on Tuesday.

“You can count on Sam. He comes to work every single day with the right mindset and attitude,” Stevens said, per the official release. “His shooting gets most of the attention–but his feel for the game, defensive versatility, and his consistency as a teammate have allowed him to impact our team in the biggest of moments. We are excited Sam has decided to extend his contract with the Celtics.”

Why the Celtics extended Sam Hauser

Hauser, ranking 11th in the NBA in three point percentage last season, is of course most known for his shooting. But Stevens also made sure to highlight what else he brings to the Celtics, noting his “feel for the game,” “defensive versatility,” and “consistency.”

On a team filled with stars like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White, there isn't necessarily a lot of opportunity for a player lower on the depth chart like Hauser to have the ball in his hands. That's why a player like Hauser, who can move off-the-ball, catch-and-shoot, and defend multiple positions is so important.

Hauser is also one of the best player development success stories in the NBA. After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft following a five-year collegiate career with Marquette and Virginia, Hauser signed a two-way contract with the Celtics. He split time with their G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, before getting his deal converted to a full NBA contract later in the season. Hauser then re-signed with the Celtics on a three-year, $6 million pact, slowly working his way into the rotation and becoming an indispensable piece on a championship team and earning himself a significant raise.

With Porzingis potentially out until the start of 2025 after undergoing surgery earlier this offseason and 38-year-old Al Horford entering his 18th season, Hauser may be playing an even bigger role as the Celtics try and defend their title.

One potentially concerning aspect to Hauser's extension is that it elevates the Celtics' 2025-26 payroll to $225 million with a $210 million luxury tax penalty. That would push the Celtics past the second apron for the second consecutive season, making their 2032 and 2033 first-round draft picks untradeable, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Despite the salary implications, it is clear how much Stevens and the rest of the Celtics value Hauser. While he may have been able to get more on the open market, this seems like a win-win for both sides.