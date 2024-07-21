The Boston Celtics are fresh off winning the 2024 NBA Finals, and they have devoted pretty much all of their efforts this offseason towards keeping their current crop of players in town for the foreseeable future. The only player whose status with the team was really up in the air over the past few weeks was Sam Hauser, but that isn't the case anymore.

After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, Hauser latched on with the Celtics, and gradually ended up becoming a key piece of their rotation thanks to his lights out three-point shooting. After playing a big role off the bench for Boston during their title run this past season, the front office rewarded him with a four-year, $45 million contract extension.

Celtics fully solidify their core with Sam Hauser extension

Hauser saw a big increase in his role last season, and he rewarded the Celtics coaching staff for leaning on him by putting together the best season of his career (9 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1 APG, 44.6 FG%, 42.4 3P%). Hauser's ability to hold his own on defense, while also being one of the best three-point shooters in the league, helped him earn this nice new extension with the Celtics.

With this deal, all of the key players from Boston's championship run are officially with the team for the foreseeable future. Jayson Tatum and Derrick White both previously signed extensions with the team this offseason, and Luke Kornet, Xavier Tillman Sr., and Neemias Queta all re-signed in free agency.

There will surely be salary cap issues that the Celtics run into down the line as they try to keep this squad intact, but that's not a problem they will have to worry about for the 2024-25 campaign. And now that Hauser is officially on board for the long-term, it looks like Boston is going to remain a huge problem for the rest of the league not just next season, but for years to come.