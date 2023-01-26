The New York Knicks will travel to take on the Boston Celtics in a Thursday night NBA matchup at the TD Garden in Boston. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Knicks-Celtics prediction and pick, laid out below.

New York has gone 26-23 in year three under Tom Thibodeau, who guided the team to the playoffs in his first season. The Knicks snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over Cleveland last time out. The team has gone 7-5 in the new year.

Boston has surged to first place in the Eastern Conference with a 35-14 record. A nine-game winning streak was snapped with a loss earlier in the week, and Boston is now on a two-game losing streak. Joe Mazzulla should receive serious consideration for Coach of the Year honors.

Here are the Knicks-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Knicks-Celtics Odds

New York Knicks: +8.5 (-110)

Boston Celtics: -8.5 (-110)

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Celtics

TV: TNT

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

Julius Randle leads the team with 24.6 points and 10.9 rebounds per game, the lone Knick putting up a double-double. Randle has shot 46.0 percent from the field, also taking the most shots per game on the team. Jalen Brunson, the team’s big free agent pickup this offseason after missing out on Donovan Mitchell, has scored 22.3 points while dishing out 6.2 assists per game, which leads the team. The combo of Randle and Brunson has proven to be a solid option.

New York does not dish the ball overly well, ranking 28th in assists. The good news for New York is their main scorers work at creating their own shots. RJ Barrett, the former third overall pick out of Duke, has averaged 20.2 points per game on 43.4 percent shooting. Barrett’s three-point shooting has suffered this season, but raising that number closer to his career average will likely increase his scoring output. Immanuel Quickley, coming mostly off the bench in his 48 appearances, has averaged 12.4 points per game. New York ranks third in the league with 47.3 rebounds per game, while Boston is allowing 43.7 per game. New York’s offense is pretty average, ranking 15th with 114.1 points per game. The defense has been great lately, ranking 10th by allowing 112.1 points per game.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

Boston is a two-man show, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tatum leads the team with 31.0 points and 8.6 rebounds, ranking second with 4.4 assists per game. Brown ranks second with 26.9 points per game, adding 7.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Malcolm Brogdon ranks third on the team with 14.3 points per game, with all 41 of his appearances coming off the bench. Marcus Smart leads the team with 7.2 assists, adding 11.1 points per game. Derrick White is the fifth and final Celtic to average double-digit points, putting up 10.1 points per game on 43.9 percent shooting.

Boston has a lethal offense, ranking fourth in the league by putting up an impressive 117.6 points per game. Boston also ranks ninth by draining their three-pointers at a 37.1 percent clip. Not to be outdone, the Celtics’ defense ranks eighth by holding opponents to 112.0 points per game. The Celtics also rank fifth with 5.4 blocks per game.

Final Knicks-Celtics Prediction & Pick

Boston continues their streaky ways.

Final Knicks-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston -8.5 (-110), over 223 (-110)