The Boston Celtics may have erased the Miami Heat’s 3-0 series lead, but NBA legend Charles Barkley made sure to remind Jaylen Brown and the rest of the team that they haven’t done anything yet.

Sure what the Celtics have done so far is impressive. Going back from a 3-0 hole to force a Game 7 isn’t an easy feat and Boston deserves some credit for that. But at the end of the day, what matters is who gets the fourth win of the series.

Barkley emphasized that to Brown when the swingman joined the Inside the NBA crew following Boston’s Game 6 victory in Miami. Before Brown took his leave, Chuck shared the strong reminder to the Celtics All-Star.

“You say you want to make history? You only make history if you win number 4. Don’t forget that. Just getting to Game 7 don’t make history,” Barkley told Brown.

Jaylen Brown appreciated the message from Charles Barkley and responded, “Exactly. I got you.”

Here’s the interaction between the two:

Charles Barkley couldn’t have said it any better. The Celtics have every right to celebrate. They played such an incredible game and never gave up until the end. However, they can’t be too complacent. They still have Game 7 to play, and that is definitely the most important showdown in the series.

Fortunately, Brown and the Celtics are well aware of the situation. And clearly, they are more than ready to take care of business at home as they look to make history. No team has ever came back from a 3-0 series deficit to win a playoff series, but Boston has a legitimate chance to be the first.