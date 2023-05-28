Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White has nothing but love and admiration for the team and his teammates after they survived a late onslaught from Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat to force a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

White proved to be the hero of the game, with his late putback shot before time expired ensuring that the Celtics erase the Heat’s 3-0 series lead and set a date with destiny at home for the do-or-die finale. Of course the 28-year-old guard was ecstatic about his shot and Boston’s win, but he tried to deflect the credit and emphasized that the whole team fought until the end.

“Just happy we won. Whatever it takes, our backs against the wall, just happy we won,” White said on the court following the win. “We’re a resilient group. We pick each other up. We fought for each other. Job isn’t done yet. We’ve got a tough one in Game 7 and we need to find a way to get one more win here.”

It sure looked like the Celtics were headed to playoff elimination after Jimmy Butler gave the Heat the lead with three seconds left on the clock. And after Marcus Smart missed what would have been a game-winning triple, Miami and the fans were ready to celebrate.

Unfortunately for them, Derrick White happened. White knew he had to be ready for the rebound in case Smart missed. And when it happened, he was there for the quick putback to steal the victory. In the end, what decided the game was Boston’s never-say-die attitude from start to finish.

DERRICK WHITE FOR THE WIN! CELTICS FORCE A GAME 7!pic.twitter.com/SrRPCVSQK4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 28, 2023

The Celtics led by as much as 13 points in the contest. While it seemed they were on the brink of collapsing, they held on. A lot of the credit should be given to White, as it would have been a monumental failure had Boston lost. In the end as White said it, though, it was the whole team that made it happen.

Now, the only thing left for the Celtics to do is to complete the comeback at TD Garden. No team has ever came back from a 3-0 series deficit, but Boston is definitely confident they could be the first.