Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

When it looked it’s like game over for the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals after Jimmy Butler gave the Miami Heat the lead, Derrick White stepped up big time to force a Game 7. Sure enough, the whole NBA is just in utter shock and disbelief over the wild finish that happened in Game 6.

With three seconds left in the fourth quarter, Butler gave Miami the lead after trailing for the most part of the contest. He was fouled by Al Horford at the 3-point line, allowing him to put the Heat ahead, 103-102.

The Celtics had one last chance to win the game, and they didn’t waste it. It was White who wore the Superman cape for the Beantown team, though. After Marcus Smart missed his game-winning triple, the veteran guard quickly grabbed the rebound and drained the putback shot off the backboard right before the buzzer sounded.

Here’s the wild last five seconds from the game, starting from Butler’s freebies to White’s buzzer-beater:

Jimmy Butler was FOULED by Al Horford on this 3-point attempt with 3 seconds left 🤯 Butler went to the line and made all 3 free throws. Miami leads 103-102 with 3 seconds left.pic.twitter.com/9HdZqXtwHQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 28, 2023

DERRICK WHITE FOR THE WIN! CELTICS FORCE A GAME 7!pic.twitter.com/SrRPCVSQK4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 28, 2023

Sure enough, Celtics fans were ecstatic with the victory. After it looked like they were headed to another playoff disappointment when they fell to a 3-0 hole against the Heat, here they are now winning three straight as well with a real chance of becoming the first team to erase a 3-0 deficit and win.

“Of the 30 years I’ve been a Celtics fan, this has to be one of the most satisfying wins of all time. Pure resilience, poise, and execution. Let’s get that Game 7 win and MAKE HISTORY! Go Celtics!” a Boston fan exclaimed.

“WE TOOK THEIR SPIRIT NOW LETS TAKE THEIR HEART ON MONDAY AND END THIS,” another supporter said.

A third fan added, “How am I supposed to sleep now??? Take this momentum Home!!!”

Of course a lot of Celtics fans gave credit to Derrick White for that clutch moment, with one commenter saying: “So many emotions all over the court, sideline and in the stands — [Derrick White] this one is ICONIC!!!”

As for NBA fans in general, many simply couldn’t believe how the game ended. Here are more reactions from the fans:

DERRICK WHITE DID IT CELTICS FORCE A GAME 7 pic.twitter.com/9cpAgEjk44 — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) May 28, 2023

*NBA fans worried they’d have to go 10 days without games* The Celtics: pic.twitter.com/UMqFVkB7Ir — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 28, 2023

How Celtics fans are feeling right now. 😗pic.twitter.com/wJCqyMNzrW — theScore (@theScore) May 28, 2023

We’re one Celtics win away from this being one of the funniest pictures in NBA history pic.twitter.com/I14LiVmVTa — I 😵‍💫‼️ (@Ibra_Goat) May 28, 2023

What a day for the Celtics and the whole NBA.