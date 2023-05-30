A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Boston Celtics came into Game 7 as the heavy favorites to defeat the Miami Heat on Boston’s own home floor. They are on the brink of making history by being the first team to ever come back from being down 0-3 in a best-of-7 series. However, based on their forgettable first-half performance, it did not look like the Celtics were in desperation mode.

Charles Barkley was having none of it. The Hall of Famer turned NBA on TNT analyst could not help but air out his frustrations on Boston after what he deemed as a “stupid” first-half performance. Chuck did not hold back:

“Watching these dumba** Celtics is making my head hurt,” Barkley said. “… It’s so bad to watch them play. There’s no ball movement, there’s no body movement. It’s just frustrating watching a team with this much talent play stupid.”

Charles Barkley: "Watching these dumba*s Celtics is making my head hurt.” 😂😂 (h/t @gifdsports) pic.twitter.com/FD8TDF5ibc — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 30, 2023

Barkley took exception to how the Celtics kept chucking up shots from distance in spite of their inability to make their treys. Sir Charles called out Boston for their lack of ball movement — something that Barkley seems to believe could doom the Celtics in this one.

To be fair to the Celtics, they were down by just 14 points at the half in spite of their poor showing. It goes without saying, however, Jayson Tatum and Co. will need to play much better in the second half if they want to keep their season alive. The brutal reality is that all their hard work will amount to nothing if they allow the Heat to steal away Game 7 at the TD Garden.