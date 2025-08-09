The New York Yankees celebrated one of baseball’s most beloved traditions on Saturday, hosting their 77th annual Old Timers’ Day at Yankee Stadium. This year’s event honored the 2000 World Series championship team, a club many consider one of the greatest in MLB history. Among the returning Yankees legends, Roger Clemens stole the spotlight with a playful self-assessment of his pitching while throwing batting practice to former teammates.

The 63-year-old, a two-time World Series champion with the Yankees, looked loose on the mound while throwing to Paul O’Neill and Clay Bellinger. Clemens later reposted a video on the Yankees’ official X (formerly known as Twitter) page showing him throwing to Bellinger, adding a humorous nod to the late Toby Keith’s song “As Good as I Once Was.”

“I ain’t as good as I once was, but I’m as good once as I ever was!”

I ain’t as good as I once was, but I’m as good once as I ever was! https://t.co/XHR07kC7Ts — Roger Clemens (@rogerclemens) August 9, 2025

NJ Advance Media’s Max Goodman also posted a clip to X, showing the seven-time Cy Young Award winner pitching to O’Neill during the batting practice session, prompting lighthearted jokes about the 24-year veteran joining the clubs’ current bullpen.

“It’s Old-Timers’ Day at Yankee Stadium this morning. Here’s Roger Clemens throwing BP to Paul O’Neill.”

It’s Old-Timers’ Day at Yankee Stadium this morning. Here’s Roger Clemens throwing BP to Paul O’Neill. pic.twitter.com/ybTTws9A4i — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) August 9, 2025

Old Timers’ Day has been a fixture for the team since 1947, bringing together former players and celebrating the franchise’s championship tradition. This year’s focus was on the 2000 team, which defeated the New York Mets in the Subway Series to secure a third straight championship and cap off a historic three-peat. Clemens, who pitched for the Yankees from 1999-2003 and again in 2007, posted a 354-184 career record with 4,672 strikeouts, cementing his place as one of baseball’s all-time greats despite a controversial Hall of Fame candidacy.

The current Yankees, meanwhile, entered Saturday with a 61-55 record, placing them third in the AL East and 6.5 games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays. With a team ERA of 3.85, the pitching staff has been solid, though recent bullpen struggles have raised concerns. The morale boost from seeing Yankees legends like Clemens, Mariano Rivera, and Bernie Williams back on the field served as a timely reminder of the franchise’s championship standard.

Clemens’ lighthearted comment quickly made the rounds on social media, adding to the nostalgia of the day and bridging the gap between the Yankees’ storied past and a present team pushing toward another postseason run.

The seven-time Cy Young Award winner is not in the Baseball Hall of Fame after falling short of the required vote during his ten years on the BBWAA ballot, though he remains eligible through the Hall’s Era Committee. These days, Clemens focuses less on that pursuit and more on philanthropy. Through the Roger Clemens Foundation, founded in 1992 with his wife Debbie, he supports underprivileged, at-risk, and special needs children, raises funds for charities like Texas Children’s Hospital, and stays involved with the Jimmy V. Foundation. He also runs youth baseball clinics, blending pitching instruction with lessons on giving back—showing that his greatest impact now comes off the mound.