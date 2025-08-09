The Minnesota Lynx announced multiple roster moves Saturday, highlighted by the signing of guard Jaylyn Sherrod and the release of Yvonne Anderson.

Sherrod, 23, joins the Lynx after appearing in 28 games over two seasons with the New York Liberty, where she averaged 1.5 points per game on 38.2% shooting from the field and 29.4% from three-point range. Recognized for her defensive energy and toughness, the 5-foot-7 guard provided valuable minutes off the bench during New York’s championship run last season. She was released by the Liberty last Friday to make room for the signing of former WNBA Finals MVP Emma Meesseman.

Anderson, 35, was signed to a seven-day contract with Minnesota on July 28 and appeared in one game for the team. In 12 minutes against the Las Vegas Aces on Aug. 2, she recorded two assists and two steals. The 5-foot-7 guard joined the Lynx following her participation with the Serbian national team at FIBA EuroBasket 2025.

The Lynx also confirmed Friday the signing of forward Camryn Taylor to a seven-day contract. Taylor, 25, is making her return to the organization after participating in Minnesota’s training camps in both 2024 and early 2025. She played the 2024–25 season in Greece’s A1 Basketball League with Esperides Kallitheas, averaging 19.6 points and 6.7 rebounds in 31.6 minutes per game.

In addition to the signings, Minnesota made a notable move earlier in the week ahead of the WNBA trade deadline, acquiring guard DiJonai Carrington from the Dallas Wings. The Lynx sent forward Diamond Miller, guard Karlie Samuelson, and their 2027 second-round draft pick to Dallas in exchange for the 27-year-old.

Carrington, who started 13 of her 20 games for Dallas this season, averaged 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 35.4% from the field before the trade. She made an immediate impact in Minnesota, scoring 13 points in her debut on Tuesday in a win over the Seattle Storm.

In her second game with the Lynx on Friday night, Carrington contributed 12 points, two rebounds, two steals, and a block, shooting 5-for-7 from the field and 2-for-4 from three-point range. Minnesota defeated the Washington Mystics 80-76 to secure its fourth straight victory.

The Lynx currently hold the WNBA’s best record at 26-5 and remain in strong contention for the league’s top playoff seed. They will aim to extend their win streak to five games when they face the New York Liberty (20-10) on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET in a nationally televised game on ABC.

Sunday’s matchup marks a rematch of last year’s WNBA Finals. Minnesota won the first meeting of the season between the two teams on July 30, defeating the Liberty 100-93.