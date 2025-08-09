The New York Yankees are falling apart in recent weeks, and countless Yankees fans are pointing their fingers at Aaron Boone. Former team manager Joe Torre, who won multiple World Series titles in the Bronx, is giving his take on Boone.

“I feel for Aaron Boone. I've been in that place where you're trying to rearrange the furniture and hopefully it makes a difference,” Torre said in an interview with SNY TV.

Torre thinks that the dark clouds hanging around the club right now have a silver lining.

“This club's too good not to have a run, and there's still time left,” Torre added.

The Yankees have dropped six of their last seven games. New York has a 61-55 record, and sits in third in the American League East standings.

Yankees are looking to close out games right now

New York's relievers have struggled all year, and that problem is really hurting the club. The Yankees have been involved in countless games this season that have been decided by just one run or two. New team reliever Devin Williams has been battered time and again, including during a loss to the Houston Astros at home on Friday.

Williams gave up three runs in the 10th inning of Friday's game.

“I'm not making pitches,” Williams told reporters afterward, per ESPN. “It's pretty simple. I stink right now.”

Williams can't afford to stink, and neither can Boone. New York's manager is quickly becoming public enemy number one in New York City. Rumors are starting to float around that New York may move on from him at the end of the season. This is in despite of the fact that Boone took the team to the World Series in 2024. He also signed a contract extension after that campaign.

Boone said after Friday's game the team will try to build back Williams' confidence.

“We'll try and find good spots for him to get him back to being a big part of the pen, which he should be,” Boone said.

Yankees fans hope the run that Torre is talking about starts on Saturday. The Bronx Bombers once again play Houston on Saturday afternoon.

